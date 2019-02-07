Tbilisi mayor sanctions Azerbaijanis' protest action

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Tbilisi mayor's office have permitted to Georgian Azerbaijanis to stage a protest action against the erection of the monument to Armenian separatist Mikhail Avagyan.

Report's Georgian bureau informs that the protest action will be held outside the parliament building in Tbilisi on February 8. The sanctioned peaceful action is scheduled for 14.00.

The action participants will express their protest against the erection of the bust of the Armenian separatist and demand to dismantle it.