Tashkent will host II International Fruit & Vegetable fair

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ The II International Fruit & Vegetable Fair will be held in Tashkent from 6 to 8 September.

Report was told in the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan, main purpose of organizing the fair are informing participants about the enormous potential of vegetables, fruits, grapes, melons and gourds produced in Uzbekistan, creating a platform for establishing long-term and mutually beneficial relations between producers and consumers of Uzbek fruit and vegetable products, conclusion of export contracts.

During the fair, it is planned to organize round tables and bilateral negotiations between exporters and consumers of Uzbek fruit and vegetable products and presentations of investment opportunities in the agricultural and food industries of Uzbekistan.

Notably, Azerbaijan participated in the I International Fruit & Vegetable Fair.