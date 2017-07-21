 Top
    Close photo mode

    Tashkent will host II International Fruit & Vegetable fair

    Round tables and bilateral negotiations between exporters and consumers will also be held

    Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ The II International Fruit & Vegetable Fair will be held in Tashkent from 6 to 8 September.

    Report was told in the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan, main purpose of organizing the fair are informing participants about the enormous potential of vegetables, fruits, grapes, melons and gourds produced in Uzbekistan, creating a platform for establishing long-term and mutually beneficial relations between producers and consumers of Uzbek fruit and vegetable products, conclusion of export contracts.

    During the fair, it is planned to organize round tables and bilateral negotiations between exporters and consumers of Uzbek fruit and vegetable products and presentations of investment opportunities in the agricultural and food industries of Uzbekistan.

    Notably, Azerbaijan participated in the I International Fruit & Vegetable Fair. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi