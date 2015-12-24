 Top
    Tabriz selected as exemplary tourism city among Islamic countries

    Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Tabriz has been selected as exemplary tourism city for 2018 among counterparts in Islamic countries, Report informs referring to the Iranian media, announced deputy head of Iran Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHTO) for parliamentary, legal and provincial affairs.

    Assadollah Darvish-Amiri said this in a statement at the 9th Session of the Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers on December 21 in Niamey, Niger's capital.

    He also appreciated the officials who helped hold the meeting.

    At the meeting, Medina in Saudi Arabia was been selected as exemplary tourism city in the Islamic world for 2017.

