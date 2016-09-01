Syrians return to Jarabulus freed from ISIS

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Syria's displaced residents of Jarabulus freed from ISIS terrorist by opposition supported by Turkish Armed Forces are returning back.

Report informs referring to Haber 7, life begins to emerge in region as a result of release of Jarabulus and the surrounding region from terrorists.

Residents started to use information technology equipment such as telephone, television and satellite aerials banned by terrorist group.

Despite the hot weather conditions at 47 C, news spread that Syrian refugees in Turkey are moving towards Karkamış Customs Checkpoint (Gaziantep province of Turkey).