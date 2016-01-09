'Swine flu' kills four people in Armenia

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Four people died in Armenia from the "swine flu". Report informs referring to the Armenian media, Chief Infectious Diseases Specialist of Armenia Ara Asoyan said that at a press conference.

"These are cases where the medicine was powerless, because the flu complicated chronic illness, or people turned to doctors too late. At that currently eight people diagnosed with "swine flu" are being treated in hospitals in Armenia.

They are connected to a respirator. There are also pregnant women, "- said Asoyan.

According to him 150 children, 120 pregnant women were hospitalized. Patients with this diagnosis are also in hospitals. Overall, about 80% of patients diagnosed with suffering from influenza virus subtype H1N1 ("swine flu").