'Swine flu' death toll reaches 14 in Georgia

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ A 24-year-old young man died from an acute form of influenza virus in one of the medical centers in Georgia's Kutaisi, bringing the death toll from 'swine flu' in the country to 14.

Report's Georgian bureau informs that the unnamed patient is said to have died of A (H1N1) virus known as the 'swine flu'.

Doctors said the man applied for medical aid when it was too late.

Notably, 13 people have previously died from 'avian flu' in the neighboring country.

