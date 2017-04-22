Suspected terror attack plotters killed in Russia's Stavropol

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Two suspected perpetrators of attacks in Russia were eliminated in the country's southern Stavropol Region with one of them being trained in Daesh military camp.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) stated on Saturday.

According to the data obtained by the security forces, the criminals planned to carry out attacks "including killings of religious figures and other civilian people."

"Those in the car opened fire from the automatic weapon and tried to escape. The two criminals were eliminated with retaliatory fire. The neutralized criminals were preliminarily identified: one of them was the leader of the cell who had been trained in the IS [Daesh] camps and arrived to Russia to carry out terror attacks, while the other was its active member," the statement says.