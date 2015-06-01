Sturgeon fishing in the Caspian Sea will be banned

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Members of the Commission on Aquatic Bioresources of the Caspian Sea discussed situation with the state of sturgeon stocks.The parties have agreed to extend the ban on commercial catch for 2015 and 2016.

Report informs, citing the official website of Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries, in St. Petersburg hosted the 35th meeting of the Commission on Aquatic Bioresources of the Caspian Sea.

The event was attended by delegations from all the littoral countries - Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to prolong the ban on fishing for sturgeon for 2015 and 2016. Catches of these species will be carried out only for research purposes and for artificial reproduction.

Participants of the meeting noted the importance of early implementation of the Agreement on the conservation and sustainable use of water bioresources of the Caspian Sea, signed at the IV Summit of the Caspian in 2014. The sides agreed to speed up the necessary domestic procedures for the ratification of the agreement.

According to scientific data, reserves of sturgeon in the Caspian Sea continues to shrink. This makes it necessary to strengthen measures for the protection and artificial reproduction of these fish.