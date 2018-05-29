 Top
    Students of Yerevan State University holds protests

    Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ Students of Yerevan State University has announced strike on May 29 and have not attend the lessons.

    Report informs referring to Armenian press, they have protested in front of the high school.

    The students demand the resignation of the rector Aram Simonyan.

    They also claimed helding financial audits at the higher school, dismissing of the Board of Trustees, and  temporary suspension of the activity of Trade Union and Student Council.

