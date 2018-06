Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ A group of students from Yerevan State University went on strike against nomination of Serzh Sargsyan for candidacy of prime minister post.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, one of the participants said.

Notably, Yerevan will hold a non-stop protest action throughout the day starting at 18:30, aiming to prevent Sargsyan’s taking the prime minister post.