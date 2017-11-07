Students hold protest action in Yerevan

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Students of Yerevan State University have taken to the streets in the Armenian capital protesting against the law on military service that foresees cancellation of the army respite for students.

Report informs citing the Armenian media.

Protesting students chanted: "Army respite will exist!", "Teacher, join". Several hundreds of students are participating in the action and calling their mates join and cancel the law initiated by the defense ministry.

Then the students moved to the building of the Faculty of Economics, calling them to join the protest.

Notably, regarding with reports on cancelation of army respite for students according to the law was protested by the students in front of the buildings of parliament, defense ministry and ministry of education of Armenia.