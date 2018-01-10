 Top
    Close photo mode

    Strong wind uproots trees and power lines in Tbilisi

    The passengers had to wait in Tbilisi airport© Sputnik

    Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ The strong wind that continued through last night uprooted trees, brought down power lines and damaged cars in Tbilisi, Georgia.

    Report informs referring to the Georgian media, power supply in several districts of Tbilisi was suspended.

    Flights have been cancelled due to strong winds. The flights bound for Germany and Turkey were also postponed. 

    The passengers had to wait in Tbilisi airport. The wind speed at Tbilisi International Airport reached 31 meters per second. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi