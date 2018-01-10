Strong wind uproots trees and power lines in Tbilisi

© Sputnik

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ The strong wind that continued through last night uprooted trees, brought down power lines and damaged cars in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Report informs referring to the Georgian media, power supply in several districts of Tbilisi was suspended.

Flights have been cancelled due to strong winds. The flights bound for Germany and Turkey were also postponed.

The passengers had to wait in Tbilisi airport. The wind speed at Tbilisi International Airport reached 31 meters per second.