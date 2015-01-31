Stratfor: Belarus and Armenia can reconsider their relations with Russia

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Recent developments indicate that two of Moscow's most loyal allies in the former Soviet periphery, Belarus and Armenia, may be reassessing their ties with Russia in light of the country's standoff with the West.Report informs it is stated in a research article prepared by the Stratfor fund.

The article notes that crisis in Ukraine has affected the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - fighting has increased along the line of contact between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan has gained more room to maneuver in the conflict because of its sought-after energy resources and Russia's focus on the Ukrainian theater. These factors have caused Armenia to question Russia's commitment as a security guarantor", the article noted.

However, Stratfor analysts believe that Armenia has been careful not to stray too far from Russia. Despite a Russian soldier's recent killing of an Armenian family in Gyumri, which has generated controversy and demonstrations in Armenia, Yerevan has stood by Moscow.

"Military presence in Armenia is solving a larger regional issue", the article noted.