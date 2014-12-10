 Top
    State Duma of Russia ratified treaty of accession of Armenia to EAEC

    Until the end of December issue of the ratification of the treaty should be considered in the parliaments of Belarus and Kazakhstan

    Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian State Duma ratified the treaty of accession of Armenia to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). Report informs referring to ITAR-TASS, MPs adopted the decision unanimously. 

    The agreement was signed at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Minsk on October10 by presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It is a basic document defining the agreement of Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, under the terms of Armenia's joining the EEU and aims at providing a common legal framework for the functioning of the Union.

    According to the agreement, Armenia becomes a full member of the EAEC since its entry into force, that is, after all country ratification procedures, but not earlier than January 1, 2015.

