State Duma of Russia ratified treaty of accession of Armenia to EAEC

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian State Duma ratified the treaty of accession of Armenia to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). Report informs referring to ITAR-TASS, MPs adopted the decision unanimously.

The agreement was signed at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Minsk on October10 by presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It is a basic document defining the agreement of Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, under the terms of Armenia's joining the EEU and aims at providing a common legal framework for the functioning of the Union.

According to the agreement, Armenia becomes a full member of the EAEC since its entry into force, that is, after all country ratification procedures, but not earlier than January 1, 2015.