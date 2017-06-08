State Duma of Russia introduced bill prohibiting VPN and Tor

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Draft law on the prohibition of the use of VPN-services and anonymizers for viewing blocked sites was introduced in the State Duma of Russia. Report informs, corresponding draft was published in the base of the lower house of parliament.

According to the text of the bill, the deputies propose to oblige services and sites that used to bypass locks, work with Roskomnadzor and restrict access to prohibited sites from the registry.

The authors of the initiative are the deputies Maxim Kudryavtsev from United Russia, Nikolai Ryzhak from A Just Russia and Alexander Yushchenko from the Communist Party. In the explanatory note, they indicate that due to VPN services and anonymizers such as Tor, existing blocking methods are inefficient.