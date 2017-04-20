St Petersburg terror attack paymaster identified

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ The special services have established the identity of paymaster in the St. Petersburg metro terror attack.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov said.

About 10 people have been detained in case of the terrorist act.

On April 3, a powerful explosion thundered in St. Petersburg metro, 15 people were killed.

The blast occurred just after 2:30 p.m. (7:40 a.m. ET) as the train was traveling in a tunnel from Sennaya Ploshchad to Tekhnologichesky Institut stations in the city center. In the confusion, initial reports suggested there were two blasts.

According to preliminary information, the perpetrator of the terrorist act was Akbarjon Jalilov, a 22-year-old native of Kyrgyzstan.

Investigators believe that it was he who left the disguised bomb on the Vosstaniye Square and then blew himself up in the train car. Special services believe that the organizers of the terrorist attack were influenced by the propagandists of the ISIS. Among the possible ideologists of the attack, the sources of RBC are called Islam Atabiev, nicknamed Abu Jihad.