Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish police detained spouses of 105 military servicemen in operations held in 31 provinces.

Report informs referring to Haberler, they face accusation of falsification of examinations for employment in public service (KPSS) since 2010.

According to information, military ranks of husbands of arrested women are as follows: 2 colonels, 14 lieutenant-colonels, 40 majors, 40 captains and 4 lieutenants.