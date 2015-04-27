Soldier detained on Iranian-Armenian border

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ A soldier of the Islamic Republic intending to cross from Iran to Armenia, was detained on the border between the two countries.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the press service of Border Troops Department of the Russian Federal Security Service in Armenia stateвю

According to the report, the soldier of the Islamic Republic of Iran illegally crossed the border - the Araz river.

A person who violated the border said that he is "Christian". According to him, he argued with fellow soldier, after that, he crossed the border.

He was born in 1992.