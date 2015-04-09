 Top
    Snows in Turkey's several cities

    The roads are frozen

    Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ It was snowing in the cities of Turley including Istanbul, Kojaeli, Sakarya and Yalov .

    Report informs referring to CNN-Turk Agency, the General Directorate of Meteorology issued a statement about it.

    According to the statement, the snow which began today, will keep late hours of the night on April 10: "The snow will be accompanied by a strong north-east storm."

    The body warned about storm and constant rain and called people to be careful .

    It was also snowing heavily in other cities of Turkey last night. Roads are frozen in some cities.

