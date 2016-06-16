 Top
    Brawl occurs in the Armenian parliament

    Discussion of the law On Administrative-Territorial Division of Armenia has turn into a squabble

    Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Discussion of the law "On Administrative-Territorial Division of Armenia" has turn into a squabble.

    Before the vote, former Prime Minister of Armenia, MP from the opposition Armenian National Congress Hrant Bagratyan argued with RPA MP Vardan Ayvazyan.Deputies tried to intervene to prevent a quarrel.

    Parliament Speaker Galust Sahakyan called on the deputies to calm down.

    Armenian National Assembly started to discuss the next question, however, contradictions of deputies continued.

