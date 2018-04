Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ More than ten people were injured in ski resort of Georgia's Gudauri, where a cable car broke down.

Report informs citing the Georgia-Online.

According to preliminary data, electricity was cut off.

People on the cable car were helped to get off.

The video shows what happened on the spot after the power outage.

The chairs roll down the cable car and crashed into each other.