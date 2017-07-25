Six students from Kazakhstan lost in Egypt

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Six citizens of Kazakhstan from age 22 to 24 have left for Egypt on language courses and gone missing.

Report informs referring to Sputnik Kazakhstan, spokesperson of Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry Anuar Zhainakov said.

According to ministry, two master students of the Abilay Khan University arrived in Cairo on July 11 for taking two-month language courses.

"The connection with them was interrupted on July 20; they stopped contacting their relatives. All six students, born in 1993-1995, have gone missing," Zainakov said.

According to him, Kazakh diplomats have launched the search of the young people. The Embassy of Kazakhstan has sent a note to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry with the appeal to assist in locating the Kazakhi citizens.