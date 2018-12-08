Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today is the "Silence Day" in Armenia.

Report informs citing the Armenian press that starting today any political force participating in the early parliamentary elections in the country has been banned from propaganda until the polling stations are closed.

Voting will be held on December 9 from 8 am to 8 pm. Armenian citizens, who have the right to vote, will vote for two political blocs and 7 political parties in the 2010 polling station.

Notably, the parliamentary elections in Armenia are held only on proportional voting.