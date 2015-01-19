Significant progress not gained during negotiation in Geneva

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Significant progress was not gained during the latest round of negotiation on Iran's nuclear program between "six" countries and representatives of Tehran. The meeting was held in Geneva. Report informs referring to foreign media, the leader of the French delegation Nicholas de-River stated it.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who participated in the negotiations said that the meeting was "useful".

The head of the Arms Control Department of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Ban Tsun said that the next meeting will take place in early February. The venue of further negotiations will be agreed.