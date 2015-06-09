Ships of Russian Caspian Flotilla held 30 exercises in a week

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Caspian flotilla detachment of the small missile ship "Uglich" and small artillery ship "Volgodonsk" held dozens of exercises this week in the middle part of the Caspian Sea.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the press service of the Southern Military District says.

For seven days ships crossed more than 600 nautical miles and had about 30 different naval exercises.

Before returning to the basing points detachment will hold joint air defense exercises with air support, during which search and tracking of air targets will be done, guidance on the purpose of maritime aviation with further destruction and will hold artillery live firing at sea targets", stated in the Southern Military District.