Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev and OTS secretary-general discuss preparations for 2027 summit

    Region
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 12:32
    Shavkat Mirziyoyev and OTS secretary-general discuss preparations for 2027 summit

    Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and newly appointed Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Mirvokhid Azimov discussed preparations for the organization's 2027 summit during a meeting on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya.

    According to Report, citing the Uzbek presidential press service, the two sides exchanged views on the new secretary-general's priorities ahead of his taking office on November 11, as well as the current state and prospects for further cooperation between Uzbekistan and the OTS.

    Particular attention was paid to preparations for the organization's summit, which will be held in Uzbekistan in 2027.

    At the end of the meeting, Mirziyoyev congratulated Azimov on his appointment and wished him every success in his new role.

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev Uzbekistan Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
    Şavkat Mirziyoyev və TDT-nin baş katibi təşkilatın 2027-ci il sammitinə hazırlığı müzakirə ediblər
    Шавкат Мирзиёев и новый генсек ОТГ обсудили подготовку к саммиту организации в 2027г
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