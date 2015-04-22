Sergei Lavrov: Those who want to strike Iran will think twice after delivery of S-300 systems

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ After delivery of Russian anti-aircraft missile S-300 systems to Tehran, those who want to attack Iran, will think twice. Report informs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on the radio stations "Sputnik", "Echo of Moscow" and "Moscow" today.

"Those who want to strike Iran, will probably at least think twice before doing it", said S.Lavrov.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed surprise at the US position on Russia's decision to return to execution of a contract with Tehran.

"This is our right, we don't infringe. We did this in order to encourage Iran to a more constructive approach to the negotiations. This is encouraging work. There has been a very important step in the negotiation process - the political part of the settlement", said the Russian Foreign Minister.