Sergei Lavrov: Iran's nuclear deal under threat of collapse

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russia believes that the Iranian nuclear deal is under threat of collapse.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC).

"Major agreements are under threat of scrapping, which we consider as an example of constructive multilateral cooperation, having in mind, in particular, the situation around the Iranian nuclear program”, Lavrov said.

Notably, Iran and six international mediators (Russia, the United States, Britain, China, France, Germany) on July 14, 2015, have reached an agreement on the settlement of the long-standing nuclear program of Iran: The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPA) was adopted, the implementation of which lifts economic and financial sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council, the United States and the European Union.

US President Donald Trump previously said that the White House will work with the congress on "serious flaws" of the international agreement with Iran. Trump stressed that if the US efforts to "improve" the agreement fail, then the US will come out of it.