Russian forces clashed with militants in Dagestan, 3 OMON fighters killed - UPDATED

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ In two clashes in Suleiman Stalsky and Dagestan Derbent districts died three OMON fighters. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, said a source in law enforcement bodies of the republic.

According to preliminary data, in the skirmishes in the Derbent region, which took place in the morning on June 17, was killed the leader of the "southern" group of militants Hasan Abdullayev.

***09:52

A group of militants was found in Derbent region of Dagestan, a special operation is carried out, Report informs citing Interfax.

"During the search operations security forces found the militants near the Gedzhuh village, Derbent region. There is a shootout now", said a source in law enforcement agencies.

There is no data on the number of fighters yet.

Earlier, the CTO regime was introduced to Suleyman Stalsky district of Dagestan. Employees of the federal forces destroyed, according to preliminary data, four militants during the raid.