Secretary of the Russian Security Council will visit Yerevan

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will visit Yerevan, June 7-8.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, press service of the Russian Security Council said.

Patrushev will take part in the next meeting of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

"It is planned to discuss measures for development of collective security of the CSTO member states n combating international terrorism and extremism, as well as other issues related to regional security in the CSTO space", the statement says.

The meeting will be held with participation of CSTO Secretary-General Nikolay Bordyuzha.