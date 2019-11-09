Secretary General of the Council of Europe to visit Georgia

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić will pay visit to Georgia on November 11.

Local bureau of Report informs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia said. Visit is connected with the future chairmanship of the country in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe. During the visit, MP Burić will meet with Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani. The parties will discuss Georgia’s chairmanship of Council of Europe’s (CoE) Committee of Ministers.

The meeting will also consider cooperation between Georgia and the Council of Europe and future plans.

Within the framework of the Secretary General’s visit, events will be held to mark the 70th anniversary of the Council of Europe, the 20th anniversary of Georgia’s membership in the organization, the official presentation of the Georgia’s action plan for 2020-2023.

Within the framework of his visit to Georgia, the CoE Secretary General will meet with the President, Prime Minister, Speaker of the Parliament and other officials.