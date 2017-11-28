Secretary General: GUAM member states will sign important documents

© Report

Tbilisi. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ "During presidency of Moldova in GUAM, a final document will be signed among the member states on the establishment of a transport corridor and a free trade zone".

GUAM Secretary General Altay Efendiyev said in an interview with Georgia bureau of Report News Agency.

Efendiyev said that the initial agreement on the establishment of the transport corridor among the GUAM countries was reached at the Baku Summit in 2007 and the parties were given various tasks to continue work in this direction. A certain concept was approved at the event in Tbilisi in 2013: "It is no coincidence that Prime Minister of Moldova, Pavel Filip touched this issue in Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi. Now, we want to turn this concept into a strategy".

Efendiyev noted: "We have two main tasks now. One of them is creation of a transport corridor and the other of a free trade zone. Moldova will chair GUAM next year. Also, meeting of GUAM prime ministers was scheduled for next year. Implementation of this strategy will be resolved at this meeting and relevant documents will be signed".