Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ The US based consultancy Stratford released pictures of Mosul taken from satellite.

Report informs citing Haber7, the images clearly show bombarded areas and the smoke risen from tires burned by terrorists along roads.

Notably, military operation to draw terrorists from Mosul city of Iraq started on October 16.

The region was occupied by ISIS on July 10, 2014.