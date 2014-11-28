Samad Seyidov: Relations between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia can become an example to world

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ The 2nd meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey was held in Batumi.

Report informs referring to Anadolu, Samad Seyidov, Tedo Japaridze and Ahmet Berat Chonkar discussed trilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation at a meeting of heads of committees.

Head of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Samad Seyidov, speaking at the meeting, said that the relations of the three countries can become an example for the whole world: "The first meeting was held in Baku. They discussed important issues and contacts were established. It was decided to continue these contacts in the future".

The third meeting of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs will be held in Turkey.