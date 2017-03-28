 Top
    Close photo mode

    Saakashvili to become a TV presenter

    He posted photo from set

    Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Former Georgian president and ex-chairman of the Odessa regional administration Mikheil Saakashvili announced that he will present weekly "Другая Украина" talk show on the Ukrainian TV channel Zik, Report informs citing Saakashvili's Facebook page.

    "We recorded the first program of "Другая Украина" on Zik and it became very sharp. Every week in this program I will show you such Ukraine, which no channel shows it in a such way", Saakashvili posts.

    He posted photo from the set. In the photos, Saakashvili stands next to the doghouse, holding a folder with the text in his hands.

    The photo shows that Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Volodymyr Parasyuk is among the guests, who repeatedly whipped up scandals in Ukraine.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi