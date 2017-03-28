Saakashvili to become a TV presenter

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Former Georgian president and ex-chairman of the Odessa regional administration Mikheil Saakashvili announced that he will present weekly "Другая Украина" talk show on the Ukrainian TV channel Zik, Report informs citing Saakashvili's Facebook page.

"We recorded the first program of "Другая Украина" on Zik and it became very sharp. Every week in this program I will show you such Ukraine, which no channel shows it in a such way", Saakashvili posts.

He posted photo from the set. In the photos, Saakashvili stands next to the doghouse, holding a folder with the text in his hands.

The photo shows that Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Volodymyr Parasyuk is among the guests, who repeatedly whipped up scandals in Ukraine.