Saakashvili ready to form new party in Ukraine

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Former governor of the Odessa region, Mikhail Saakashvili says he is ready to form a new party called "Khvylya" ("Wave") to participate in the early elections to the Rada.

Report informs citing the TASS, he stated this in an interview with Korrespondent.

"Khvylya" can be created, depending on whether there will be an early elections", Saakashvili said.

Saakashvili has previously proposed to the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to hold early elections to the Verkhovna Rada, which would update the power by "90%". However, in April, according to Saakashvili, there was a "rigged game" and Arsen Avakov remained Minister of the Interior.

Former governor also said that at one time Poroshenko openly offered him the position of prime minister and the leader of his party "Solidarity": Well, i could be a prime minister, and so what?I would have to run around and ask some Goncharenko (Verkhovna Rada deputy of the "Block Petro Poroshenko" Alexey Goncharenko - Report) to vote for my bill? And there is 400 such Goncharenko", Saakashvili said.