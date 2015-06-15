Rustam Minnikhanov: Russia should more actively use the cooperation with OIC

Kazan. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia should more actively use the cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)."

Report informs, the Acting President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov said at a business breakfast dedicated to the opening of the VII International economic summit of Russia and the OIC -Kazan Summit 2015.

R.Minnikhanov said that he feels the support of the OIC and the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), and considers it is important to enhance cooperation between Russia and the organization.

In turn, the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Iyad bin Amin Madani said that the Islamic Development Bank has been working with Russia for many years, especially with Tatarstan. He stressed that Tatarstan is known as a tolerant republic, where all the features of Islamic banking may be applied.

Annual International economic summit of Russia and the OIC -Kazan Summit-2015 is helding held on June 15-16 in Kazan.

Kazan Summit is the main platform of economic cooperation between Russia and the Islamic world. For the first time the International Economic Summit of Russia and member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was held in 2009, creating a leading international platform to discuss cooperation and joint projects. Since 2010, the main organizer of the Kazan Summit is the Foundation for Development of Islamic Business and Finance (IBFD Fund). Annual International Economic Summit of Russia and member countries of the OIC held with the support of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Tatarstan.