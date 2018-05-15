 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian state Duma adopted a bill on counter-sanctions against US and its allies

    All fractions of the state Duma voted for its adoption

    Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ /The bill on counter-sanctions passed first reading in Russian state Duma today, Report informs citing the "Interfax".

    This framework draft law - "On measures to react (counter) unfriendly activities of the United States of America and (or) other foreign countries" - gives the President and the government broad powers to impose reciprocal restrictions of a political and economic character in relation to United States of America that have acceded to anti-Russian sanctions.

    All factions of the state Duma voted for its adoption.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi