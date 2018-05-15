Russian state Duma adopted a bill on counter-sanctions against US and its allies

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ /The bill on counter-sanctions passed first reading in Russian state Duma today, Report informs citing the "Interfax".

This framework draft law - "On measures to react (counter) unfriendly activities of the United States of America and (or) other foreign countries" - gives the President and the government broad powers to impose reciprocal restrictions of a political and economic character in relation to United States of America that have acceded to anti-Russian sanctions.

All factions of the state Duma voted for its adoption.