Russian special forces' militants held in Ukraine, arrive in Moscow

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Special Forces's servicemen Yevgeny Yerofeyev and Alexander Alexandrov flew from Kiev on military plane "An-148" landed in Moscow's Vnukovo airport.

Report informs, UNIAN news agency said.

Notably, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko signed a decree to pardon Russian prisoners Yevgeny Yerofeyev and Alexander Alexandrov They were swapped for People's deputy of Ukraine Nadezhda Savchenko imprisoned in Russia.

Russian court on March 22, 2016, sentenced Nadezhda Savchenko to 22 years in prison. She accused of involvement in the murder of two Russian journalists in Ukraine's Donbas region.