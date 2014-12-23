Russian Prime Minister has approved quotas for migrant workers in 2015

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree approving the quotas for foreign workers in some sectors of the economy in 2015, Report informs referring to the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation.

The volume of the quota, compiled on the basis of proposals made by the executive bodies of subjects of the Russian Federation in 2015 will be amounted 212,197 invitations.Taking into account the reserve amounting 30 percent, the total quota will amount 275.8 thousand invitations, specified in the Cabinet.In this case, due to the adoption in November amended from 1 January 2015, the number of work permits will be determined only with respect to foreigners arriving in Russia on a visa.

In 2014, the need to attract foreign workers was determined by taking into account the foreign citizens arriving in Russia on a visa-free regime, and made 1,631 mln people.The quota for the issuance of invitations to foreign citizens to enter Russia for work was 357,894 invitations, noted in a statement.

In November 2014 a law was passed that replaces quotas to patents for migrant workers.They will be issued only to those foreign nationals who pointed a work in the migration card as a target arrival in Russia.Foreigners who arrived in the Russian Federation, will be granted a patent for a month, with the possibility of extension up to a year. Violation of this term would entail a refusal to accept the application for grant of a patent.