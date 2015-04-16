Russian President: We not to revive the empire

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia doesn't intend to interfere in the internal affairs of independent states and has no imperial ambitions." Report informs, it was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the "straight line".

Speaking about relations with Ukraine, Putin said that Ukraine is an independent state, and Moscow doesn't intend to interfere in the internal affairs of Kiev, but stressed that "the rise of extreme nationalism" in this country is unacceptable.

"It's independent state, so we can not interfere. But we can develop a relationship, that's to say, within the EAEC, as we do with Kazakhstan, Belarus. After all, what is the meaning of these associations? It's not to drag the state up. No! So our countries have a better life and the borders to stay open.

This is the main process and not a holding them in sphere of influence. We are not going to revive the empire. We have no such purpose in what we are trying to constantly blame", said Putin.

He added, the organizations such as the EEU (The Eurasian Economic Union) are the result of the integration processes taking place around the world today. "I want to emphasize, we have no imperial ambitions, but to provide a decent living, including the Russian people living abroad today, we can reach by developing cooperation with these countries."