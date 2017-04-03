 Top
    Russian president was informed about twin blast in metro

    Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of Russia Vladimir Putin was informed about incident in the St. Petersburg metro.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

    According to him, at the moment the head of state works in Strelna.

    In turn, a source in law enforcement agencies told Gazeta.ru that the cause of the bombings in St. Petersburg metro could be a terrorist attack.

    Notably, seven stations of the blue branch are closed in connection with the explosions. People are evacuated from the stations. 

