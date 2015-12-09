Russian PM: Turkey violated international law giving ground for reciprocal military action

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev says Turkey violated international law and gave ground for reciprocal military actions but the Russian leadership decided against it.

The relations between Moscow and Ankara worsened as an F-16 fighter jet of the Turkish Air Force shot down a Russian Su-24M bomber. Ankara claimed the Su-24M bomber violated the Turkish air space in the area of the border with Syria. However, Russia’s Defence Ministry said the Su-24M plane stayed exclusively over the Syrian territory and "there was no violation of the Turkish air space."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the attack on the bomber will have "serious consequences" for the Russian-Turkish relations. According to Putin, the Turkish Air Force’s attack on the Russian combat plane that took part in the operation against terrorists in Syria and posed no threat to Turkey is a "stab in the back of Russia."