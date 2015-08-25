Russian Minister of Economic Development: Economy went down to bottom

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Economic Development of Russia Alexei Ulyukayev said that Russia's economy has reached the "bottom", Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

According to him, the results of fourth quarter of 2015 will be significantly better than third quarter.

Despite this outlook, the MED states that the decline of Russia's GDP by the end of July on an annual basis accelerated to 4.6% from June's 4.2%.Seasonally cleaned monthly dynamics is close to zero - minister said.

"If seasonally cleaned GDP is close to zero, but in June was about zero - minus 0.1, and in July - about zero plus 0.1. It's all very fragile, but it is clear that we are somewhere at the bottom "- he said.

In the first half of 2015 the decline of Russia's GDP was 3.4%.