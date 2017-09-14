Russian military ships hold 50 exercises in the Caspian Sea

© РИА Новости

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Sections and supply vessels of "Veliky Ustyug" small missile ship of the Russian Flotilla have conducted about 50 military exercises in the Caspian Sea.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Chief of Russia's Southern Military District press service, Colonel Vadim Astafyev said.

According to him, the ships sailed nearly 1,8 thousand km during 14 days in the Caspian Sea and about 50 ships took part in the drills.

Astafyev said that exercises will end on September 25.