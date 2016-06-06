Russian marines begin complex drills in the Caspian Sea

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Complex exercises with personnel of self-propelled artillery battalions, Caspian flotilla separate battalion of Marines began in Dagestan.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the press service of the Southern Military District said.

About 50 Marines and about 15 units of self-propelled artillery units (SAU), "Nona" will perform different exercises.

Caspian Flotilla ships will strike a massive blow by 18 cruise missiles.

According to information personnel will also perform individual tasks.