Russian historian: Glorification of fascism remains relevant in Armenia

Baku.18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Erection of a monument to Armenian Nazi Garegin Nzhdeh in Bulgaria is illegitimate and contrary to the principles of international law, Russian historian and political expert Oleg Kuznetsov said.

Report informs that the Russian expert was speaking at the conference dedicated to glorification of fascism in Armenia.

"National hero of Armenia Garegin Nzhdeh is a state criminal. The main conclusion is that Armenian nationalists were cooperating with the Hitlerites not only against the Soviet Union but also against other European countries which literally this year authorized the erection of monuments to Hitlerite criminals. The monument to Nzhdeh which was presented as a hero of Bulgaria is illegitimate. It is illegal and contrary to all principles of contemporary international law," he said.

"It can be said objectively that since 1944 he had been the only source of information about the political situation in Bulgaria and in adjacent areas. It can be said for sure that he spied being a citizen of Bulgaria, which means that he spied against his own country. Espionage is the meanest state crime and it is subject to the toughest punishment by the martial rule," he said.

In his turn, Russian political expert Yevgeniy Mikhaylov said that the problem of glorification of fascism is today relevant in Armenia.

"I think by erecting a monument to Nzhdeh and glorifying Nazis and gathering all terrorists in Nagorno-Jarabakh, Armenia shows the world that diplomacy is unnecessary and the lands of other countries must be seized through force. It is necessary to declare the claims to Armenia regarding this issue in open. Armenia today is reigned by the politicians who openly support the promotion of Nazi ideas. Armenian people were always betrayed by the leaders of the country and the people must realize it. They must break this monument with the hammers and apologize to the world community for such steps," he said.

According to him, playing games of national superiority is unacceptable.

"Nazi Germany ended up in total failure and if nothing changes, Armenia may end up the same way, losing even the principles of statehood," Mikhaylov said.