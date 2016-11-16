Russian government to hold emergency meeting

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian government will hold an emergency meeting.

Report informs citing Interfax, the meeting will begin at 13:00 Baku time.

"I'd like to consult an issue. Meeting time has been changed. The government will hold an emergency meeting at 12:00 (Moscow time - Report)," Chairman of the Russian Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko said at a meeting on November 16.

The information states that no report made on reason for convening the meeting.

Notably, Ulyukayev had been detained late on Monday as he received two million U.S. dollars as a bribe in exchange for the economic ministry’s positive appraisal that allowed the oil major Rosneft to buy out from the state a 50.08% stake in the oil company Bashneft.