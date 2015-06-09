Russian FM: Environmental security in the Caspian Sea should be an absolute priority

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Environmental Security in the Caspian Sea should be an absolute priority." Report informs citing the official website of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in comments by Russian MFA Spokesman Alexander Lukashevich on the implementation of the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline.

"On the economy of the project, its efficiency and financial payback even if judged by those who are planning to invest in it- says A. Lukashevich. - But the environmental side of the issue primarily concerns the countries, which are located on the Caspian Sea, all without exception. And each five Caspian states have the right to vote."

A.Lukashevich said that the Caspian Sea is extremely sensitive to the slightest changes in the environment.

"Examination of infrastructure facility, the operation of which has a critical importance for all coastal countries, can be considered legitimate and objective only if it involves all the interested parties", said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman.