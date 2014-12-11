Russian Foreign Minister: Russia hopes for successful implementation of gas pipeline project through Turkey

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow hopes that there will not be an obstacles on Russian -Turkish pipeline project.

Report informs referring to Itar-Tass the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said, commenting on the fact that some responsible persons in Turkey consider the country's priorities in the field of energy is cooperation with Azerbaijan not with Russia.

Now there is a question of working out the technical parameters, which are many, with "Gazprom" and energy ministries of the two countries - he said. With regard to the general context, each country chooses the highest priority projects for itself. But the Turkish leadership in the person of the president and the prime minister has confirmed a strong interest in developing cooperation with Russia in the energy sector,- he added.

We have no doubt that it will be implemented in the interests of our two countries, that diversification of energy taking into account the interests of European consumers will happen - says Lukashevich.